Video shows suspect in fatal West Philadelphia arson

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police need your help finding a suspect in a deadly arson.

Officers released new video on Wednesday showing the suspect setting a porch of a West Philadelphia home on fire.

It happened back in November on the 1400 block of North 61st Street.

A 67-year-old bedridden resident was inside the home.

The resident couldn't escape and died in the fire.

Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.