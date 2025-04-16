Many of those targeted students have allegedly participated in some form of protests.

Visas revoked from several current, former Temple University students

Several Temple University students are left without answers after the Trump administration revoked their visas with no reasons given.

Several Temple University students are left without answers after the Trump administration revoked their visas with no reasons given.

Several Temple University students are left without answers after the Trump administration revoked their visas with no reasons given.

Several Temple University students are left without answers after the Trump administration revoked their visas with no reasons given.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several Temple University students are left without answers after the Trump administration revoked their visas with no reasons given.

This comes amid a wave of similar visa revocations at hundreds of schools across the country.

Many of those targeted students have allegedly participated in some form of protests.

Temple President John Fry says the school's Office of Global Engagement is now monitoring the situation on his campus.

The impacted students are now consulting with immigration attorneys to determine their next steps.

Attorneys say this is a delicate time for students, as they consider their choices.

Fry also said there have been no reports of immigration agents on campus.

