Visions Celebrating Black History Month, hosted by Sharrie Williams and Rick Williams

1-on-1 with Lisa Blunt Rochester, Delaware's history-making senator

Lisa Blunt Rochester is the first woman and first African American Senator from the First State, and only the third Black woman ever to be elected to the U.S. Senate. WATCH NOW: Christie Ileto sat down with Blunt Rochester to talk about her journey.

New program inspires next generation of black male educators

At Parkway West High School a new class is focused on turning students into teachers. The program is a partnership between the high school and Philadelphia Academies, Inc., a longtime force in the Philadelphia education system. The goal is to inspire the next generation of black male educators. The program launched in January with ten participating students with aims to grow each year and eventually lead to a certification that gives the students an opportunity to work in the field after graduation. The program is called One Soul, part of the Philadelphia Academies, Inc.'s Early Childhood Education (ECE) Pre-Apprenticeship Program at Parkway West High School.

Nafees Innovations

Nafees Norris created Nafees Innovations to make STEM simple and fun for kids through science workshops.

Beyond the Bars

The community-based music program for teens, Beyond the Bars, has been using the power of music to reach and teach at-risk youth for ten years since it started with one instructor teaching music to incarcerated teens. Now at 'music labs' and schools throughout the city, with other elements of the program via partner organizations, students are exposed to resources and opportunities for growth they might not otherwise have.

Young artist who creates with deflated balloons sees business taking off

Brian Ward is a twenty-six-year-old Philadelphia native who was introduced to 'balloon art' as a teen in his family's event planning business. Those formative years led to the foray into his own balloon decor business, Art On Display. Now as he continues to explore the medium and expand his creative curiosity, early ventures into creating wall art and sculptures from deflated balloons is literally taking off.

Broadlane Furniture: Decorated veteran uses woodworking to ease PTSD

On a bucolic 26-acre property in South Jersey, Denzel Annan is transforming pieces of wood into works of art-everything from coasters, cutting boards and serving trays to bigger items like coffee tables, end tables and beds.

His work is distinct with fracture burning and colorful epoxy.

Denzel grew up in Ghana and came to the United States when he was 17. After graduating high school in South Jersey, he joined the U.S. Army where he spent 20-years as a combat engineer, deactivating roadside bombs. During his 4 tours, he earned a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and a collection of other medals that hang in his workshop. Woodworking, he says, calms the symptoms of his PTSD.

You can meet Denzel and see samples of his work at the Philly Home & Garden Show.

