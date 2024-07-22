WATCH LIVE

Vita opens secret door to Italian culinary combo of gelateria, restaurant, coffee shop

ByNatalie Jason WPVI logo
Monday, July 22, 2024 7:10PM
Vita is Rittenhouse's new gelateria coffee shop, with the added intrigue of a hidden restaurant -- just beyond the red refrigerator door inside.

Husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Massimo and Ana Boni opened Vita last year, launching with handmade gelato creations from Matt Cocco, plus pastries from Isgro's, and locally roasted coffee drinks.

Fast forward to this spring, Massimo unveiled a speakeasy-vibe Italian restaurant in the space behind the gelateria.

The reservations-only eatery features a bar, a garden, and a private dining room - but access is only granted with a code that is not sent until your reservation is made.

Vita | Instagram

261 S. 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

