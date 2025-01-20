Vladimir Putin, Pope Francis react to Donald Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump was sworn into office on Monday for a second term as president.

Donald Trump was sworn into office on Monday for a second term in the White House, and international figures across the globe are sharing their reactions to the 47th president's inauguration.

Here's what world leaders are saying:

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Trump on his return to office, specifically his "desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, which were interrupted through no fault of our own by the outgoing administration."

"We also hear his statements about the need to do everything to prevent a third World War," Putin said during a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council. "Of course, we welcome this attitude and congratulate the U.S. president-elect on taking office."

Pope Francis

Pope Francis sent a message to Trump wishing him "wisdom, strength and protection."

"Inspired by your nation's ideals of being a land of opportunity and welcome for all, it is my hope that under your leadership the American people will prosper and always strive to build a more just society, where there is no room for hatred, discrimination or exclusion," the pope said.

He also encouraged Trump to be a promoter of peace, as "our human family faces numerous challenges, not to mention the scourge of war."

"I invoke upon you, your family, and the beloved American people an abundance of divine blessings," the pope said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canada's outgoing prime minister, Justin Trudeau, shared his congratulations to Trump.

"Congratulations, President Trump. Canada and the U.S. have the world's most successful economic partnership. We have the chance to work together again to create more jobs and prosperity for both our nations," he wrote on X.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, also gave his regards to Trump.

"The special relationship between the U.K. and the U.S. will continue to flourish for years to come," Starmer said in a video posted on X. "With President Trump's long-standing affection and historical ties to the United Kingdom, I know that depth of friendship will continue."

— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 20, 2025 ] />

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.