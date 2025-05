Volunteers in Doylestown remember veterans through 'The Honor Project'

Volunteers in Doylestown spent part of their Memorial Day Weekend remembering the lives of our nation's heroes.

Volunteers in Doylestown spent part of their Memorial Day Weekend remembering the lives of our nation's heroes.

Volunteers in Doylestown spent part of their Memorial Day Weekend remembering the lives of our nation's heroes.

Volunteers in Doylestown spent part of their Memorial Day Weekend remembering the lives of our nation's heroes.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Volunteers in Doylestown, Pennsylvania spent part of their Memorial Day Weekend remembering the lives of our nation's heroes.

It's part of "The Honor Project" in coordination with the "Travis Manion Foundation."

Participants visited graves of late veterans to learn about how they served; and, they placed a small plaque beside them.

Today was the first time Doylestown, Pennsylvania had hosted the project.

For more information, check out the video above.