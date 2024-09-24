Mail-in ballots must be requested by October 29 at 5 p.m.

2024 Election: Everything Pennsylvania voters need to know about voting by mail

2024 Election: Everything Pennsylvania voters need to know about voting by mail

2024 Election: Everything Pennsylvania voters need to know about voting by mail

2024 Election: Everything Pennsylvania voters need to know about voting by mail

2024 Election: Everything Pennsylvania voters need to know about voting by mail

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- About a third of Pennsylvanians are expected to vote by mail in the 2024 presidential election.

While it's a convenient choice for some, the option is new to others. That's why Action News sought out experts to walk you through the process of submitting a mail-in ballot.

"These are all the pieces," said Committee of Seventy President and CEO Lauren Cristella while looking over the five pieces of paper that came with her mail-in ballot, which she picked up from a county elections office on Tuesday.

Voters who ordered mail-in ballots should start checking their mailboxes, and it's not too late to order one or request one in person.

The ballots arrive in an envelope, which includes a ballot, instructions, a secrecy envelope, and a return envelope -- one you don't have to stamp.

"Postage is paid for," said Cristella.

When you're filling out that ballot, remember to use the right tools.

"You want to use a blue or black pen only. That's the only kind of ink that's allowed," said Cristella.

Voters who need help knowing the rules just got a new resource as the city of Philadelphia opened the latest of 10 new satellite election offices.

"We will print out a ballot, have it right there, check it to make sure you signed it and dated it and everything is correct," said Omar Sabir, chairman of Philadelphia City Commissioners.

Voters in any area of the state can go to their county elections division's office, or to that office's website, to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Mail-in ballots must be requested by October 29 at 5 p.m.

Cristella recommends requesting a ballot in person if you're on the later end of that deadline.

"If you 're applying for a mail-in ballot, you need your driver's license number or state-issued ID," she said of the items officials will ask for.

If you don't have ID, you can still get a ballot using your social security number.

"If you're a first-time voter new to your precinct, you have to bring some form of ID. That could be your license or passport, but it could also be a PECO bill," she said.

The non-partisan group Committee of Seventy provides resources to help voters understand their ballots and the voting process, including one of the most important parts of voting by mail.

"The secrecy envelope is important," said Cristella while holding the yellow envelope. "If you don't use this, your ballot will not be counted."

The ballot goes in the secrecy envelope, which then goes into the mailing envelope.

"You want to definitely make sure you're signing and dating," she said of the back of the envelope referring to the spaces that require voters to fill out the date they completed their ballot along with their signature. This year, officials added the year (2024) for voters, to prevent some people from getting confused and doing things like adding their date of birth to the space.

Voters either mail their ballots (the earlier the better) or drop them off. The drop-offs can be made at an official ballot return box or at your county elections office.

"Get it in before 8 p.m. on Election Day or they do not count. Postmarks don't matter," said Cristella.