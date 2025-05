Employee injured after trying to put out fire at Walmart in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey

A Walmart employee was injured in a fire at the store on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

A Walmart employee was injured in a fire at the store on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

A Walmart employee was injured in a fire at the store on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

A Walmart employee was injured in a fire at the store on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

EGG HARBOR, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Walmart employee was injured in a fire.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the store on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke from a rear stock room, and smoke throughout the building.

One employee was checked out for smoke inhalation after trying to put out the fire.

Firefighters were able to get it under control.