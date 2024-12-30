Walnut Street Theatre takes song and dance to schools all across the area with 'Touring Outreach'

Walnut Street Theatre's 'Touring Outreach' program is focused on teaching kids social topics through musical shows.

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This Philadelphia theatre company is taking their song and dance beyond the city streets and are putting them into schools.

Walnut Street Theatre's 'Touring Outreach' program illustrates important messages to children through their adapted productions of various shows.

They visit schools all throughout the Delaware Valley on nearly 300 different occasions yearly.

"All of our shows focus around 'SEL,' which is social and emotional learning to make sure that kids have the core blocks that they need for development. We include things like anti-bullying, black history," said Maya Chester-Ziv, Education Programs Manager at Walnut Street Theatre.

One of their productions took place at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School.

