The Wardrobe celebrates 30 years of clothing neighbors in need

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If this beautiful weather has inspired you to do some spring cleaning, there's a local organization just waiting to give your donated items a brand new life.

The Wardrobe is celebrating its 30th anniversary with brand new initiatives to lift and support our neighbors who need a boost.

"The clothes you might wear once or twice can come back here and make a huge difference in someone's life," says Mars Sharrock, the program director for The Wardrobe.

The Northern Liberties business says it is taking in donations by the dozens these days.

Everything is ticketed and displayed in their four area boutiques. Each shop serves two very distinct purposes.

First, anyone in need can come in for support and services and browse the boutique racks for free.

"We want everyone who comes in here feeling respected, and feeling like they're coming into a beautiful store, because they are," Sharrock says.

Then, like any secondhand or consignment store, everyone can shop the designer donations, with all of the proceeds going right back to The Wardrobe's mission.

"It's high-end, and it's all 70% to 90% off retail," Sharrock says.

The nonprofit was founded in 1995, initially as an organization to help women get back to work.

"Since then, our mission has expanded exponentially, and we serve everyone and give them any kind of clothing that they need," Sharrock says. "We serve women, men, trans, non-binary people and we give them attire for work, prom and their everyday lives."

On March 27, The Wardrobe is hosting a big Women's History Month event at all of its locations, with workshops, support services, free clothing and more.

"We're also doing bra fitting so people can get free bras," Sharrock says, "and we're having a panel of powerful women leaders here in Philadelphia at the end of the day."

The Wardrobe's Prom Shop is also open right now. Anyone eligible can choose an outfit, shoes and accessories for the big dance for free. It's open through the end of April.

Click here for details on events and information on how to make a donation.