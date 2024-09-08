'It was awesome': Eagles fans return home after winning against Packers in Brazil

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After nearly nine hours in the air, Eagles fans were happy to be home on Saturday night.

From touring the city of São Paulo, Brazil, to the game, and of course the win, fans said the trip was well worth it.

"We had a great time and a great win. Very friendly, they were welcoming, the stadium was full. It was awesome, it was worth the trip," said Doneene and Heyward Damon, some of the first people off the plane.

It was a trip many said they would never forget.

"Me, my dad, and brother all went down. Once in a lifetime trip to Brazil," said Patrick Boyle of Havertown.

To experience an Eagles game in a different country, with football fans from across the world, was a unique experience.

"We've been to an away game in London before and every time you go to an away game, you get fans from all over. It's not just the home team, the whole continent shows up because it's a chance to see a game in real life," explained Louise Arnold from King Of Prussia.

We know Eagles fans are some of the loudest, and proudest in the NFL. They got a taste of Brazil by embracing the culture and energy of their fan base.

"A lot of the local fans were there, they came out in force and they cheered much more like soccer fans than U.S. football fans. It was interesting to watch from that perspective," said Christy Miller of Pottstown.

There was so much energy that it made for a quiet flight back for fans to catch up on some much-needed sleep.

"Eagles won, got the W, everybody is back safe and sound," said Boyle.

Fans are now gearing up for the Eagles' first true home game of the season against the Falcons next Monday.