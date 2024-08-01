'I was so excited for them': Montgomery County gymnasts inspired by Team USA

'I was so excited for them': Montgomery County gymnasts inspired by Team USA

'I was so excited for them': Montgomery County gymnasts inspired by Team USA

'I was so excited for them': Montgomery County gymnasts inspired by Team USA

'I was so excited for them': Montgomery County gymnasts inspired by Team USA

OAKS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team won the gold on Tuesday in Paris, a group of young gymnasts in Montgomery County was watching.

For the young athletes who train at Oaks Gymnastics Academy, the Olympics have been top of mind.

"At practice yesterday, they were all excited, all talking about it," said Emily Miller, a former gymnast turned coach. "It's such an amazing group of young ladies, and they're doing a great job representing our country."

Brian Turner, the owner of the academy, said he has been coaching gymnastics for 50 years.

He said the Olympics always leads to an increase in enrollment, especially when the U.S. brings home the gold.

"Everyone knows what's going on with gymnastics. They might not watch fencing or water polo or anything, but everyone watches gymnastics," Turner told Action News.

Turner said the team at his gym has been keeping a close eye on the games and the gymnasts, especially team leader Simone Biles.

"I was so excited for them. They just looked so happy," 12-year-old Alison Qurpio told Action News.

Hannah Rocco, a 13-year-old gymnast who trains at the academy, said, "I hope to get to the level that they are at someday and learn what they get to do."

"I think it's really cool to see them doing really hard skills," added Aubrey Arnone, of Collegeville.

At the academy, Turner said they had a run on Olympic-themed leotards.

Sarah Arnone, 12, made sure to get one. She happened to buy the one the team was wearing when they won gold.

"I was looking at the list of Olympic leos you can get," she said. "And, I was looking at this one, and I thought this is the one I want to get. I was just waiting for the day they wear the leotard."

Turner said 175 girls, ages 3 to 14 or 15, train at his gym in Oaks every week.

Reid Hofmann, 10, said, "I like to learn new skills here and just practice them, and be with all my teammates and friends."

Harper Dakota, of Oaks, said she loves seeing the members of Team USA lean on one another.

"You get to see how the girls support each other," she told Action News.

The local team tells us the support of teammates and friends is essential in this sport.

Aside from the skills they see the Olympians perform on TV, they said the Olympic athletes have taught them to keep trying regardless of any missteps along the way.

"If we're on the floor, and someone doesn't perform well or do their best, we all hug them and comfort them," Hannah Rocco, of Schwenksville, said.