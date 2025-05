NJ councilman accused of sending harassing anonymous letters to school board members

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey councilman is facing criminal charges for allegedly sending harassing anonymous letters to Board of Education members.

Washington Township police say Councilman Richard Bennett turned himself in on Wednesday.

Further details on the alleged statements made in the letters have not been made public.

Bennett is being charged with two counts of harassment and two counts of forgery.

He has been released pending a court appearance.