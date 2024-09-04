Watch ABC News Live on Disney+

Starting today, all Disney+ subscribers have access to ABC News Live. The multi-award winning, premium streaming news channel features live newscasts, breaking news, live events and in-depth special reports

The stream will be available around the clock, seven days a week, and will include the ABC News Presidential Debate on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Additionally, Disney+ is also launching a playlist focused on preschool content and will roll out four more curated playlists later this fall. Learn about those offerings here.

Disney is the parent company of Disney+, ABC News Live and this station.