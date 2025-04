Water main break causes traffic, water issues in South Whitehall Township

The break on the eight-inch line shut off water to the municipal buildings, and some residents who live nearby.

The break on the eight-inch line shut off water to the municipal buildings, and some residents who live nearby.

The break on the eight-inch line shut off water to the municipal buildings, and some residents who live nearby.

The break on the eight-inch line shut off water to the municipal buildings, and some residents who live nearby.

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A water main break in Lehigh County is causing traffic and water problems.

It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Ridgeview Drive in South Whitehall Township.

The break on the eight-inch line shut off water to the municipal buildings, and some residents who live nearby.

It has also shut down Ridgeview drive between Walbert Avenue and Parkland drive until work can be completed.