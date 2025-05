Water rescue underway in Neshaminy Creek at Tyler State Park

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A water rescue was underway Friday afternoon at a park in Bucks County.

Rescuers were called to Tyler Start Park in Newtown Township around 12:15 p.m.

That's where a kayaker reportedly went over the dam in the Neshaminy Creek.

Crews were seen using a boat in an effort to rescue the victim.

No further details about the incident were immediately available.