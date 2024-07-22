WayHar Farms is a country market with farm fresh ice cream

WayHar Farms has more than 90 flavors rotating year-round available by the scoop or to take home in a half gallon.

BERNVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Milking cows is the Lesher family business, dating back generations.

The family operates a 600-acre farm in Berks County with nearly 700 cows, 300 of which produce milk daily.

The family started making ice cream in 1970 when they opened the Way-Har Farms Market, named in honor of Wayne and Harold, the brothers who owned the farm.

The ice cream has become a major staple at the country store.

They make sundaes, milkshakes, and every other ice cream iteration you can imagine, including a palette, which is like a flight of beers, only it's an ice cream sampler with four scoops of your choice.

The country store is a true destination with freshly baked pies, bread, local produce, and a deli.

7701 Bernville Road, Bernville, PA 19506

