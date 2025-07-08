Waymo testing self-driving taxis in Philadelphia

Waymo says its cars will be in neighborhoods everywhere from North Philly to University City and will also operate on the city's freeways.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Waymo is rolling out a fleet of test vehicles in Philadelphia.

The cars from the autonomous ride hailing company will have specialists operating the vehicles during the test period.

However, the self-driving vehicles are not available to the public just yet.

Waymo uses the test period as a way to learn a city's streets and traffic. Once that training is over, the cars can begin driving autonomously.