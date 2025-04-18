Bowen Yang shines in Andrew Ahn's new take on 'The Wedding Banquet'

Andrew Ahn's "The Wedding Banquet" debuts at Sundance with stars Bowen Yang, Kelly Marie Tran, and Joan Chen in a fresh take on the 1993 classic.

Andrew Ahn's "The Wedding Banquet" debuts at Sundance with stars Bowen Yang, Kelly Marie Tran, and Joan Chen in a fresh take on the 1993 classic.

Andrew Ahn's "The Wedding Banquet" debuts at Sundance with stars Bowen Yang, Kelly Marie Tran, and Joan Chen in a fresh take on the 1993 classic.

Andrew Ahn's "The Wedding Banquet" debuts at Sundance with stars Bowen Yang, Kelly Marie Tran, and Joan Chen in a fresh take on the 1993 classic.

LOS ANGELES -- Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone and Kelly Marie Tran star in a new heartfelt comedy directed by Andrew Ahn, "The Wedding Banquet," a modern remake of Ang Lee's 1993 film with the same name.

The story follows a gay man who agrees to a green-card marriage with his lesbian best friend, who in turn hopes to undergo in vitro fertilization. What begins as a simple arrangement quickly spirals into something more complicated when Min's grandmother unexpectedly visits and insists on a traditional Korean wedding banquet.

The film first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where On The Red Carpet caught up with the cast and creative team to hear more about the project.

Joan Chen, who plays a key role in the film, shared her reaction to the script.

"I just fell in love with it," she said. "It was such a well written script with just exactly the right kind of situation for comedy. It's just ordinary people, chosen family, the kind of love that they couldn't find in their families, they found in each other."

Director Andrew Ahn explained he "wanted to give these characters a three-dimensional quality."

"I wanted them to feel like your friends," he added. "I also wanted to tackle modern questions queer people are asking today-about marriage, building families, and what those things mean now. In 1993, those weren't even options. Now, they're real, and we're figuring it all out together."

"The Wedding Banquet" hits theaters April 18.

The Walt Disney company is the parent company of this ABC Station.