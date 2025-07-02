Wednesday to be the busiest day on the roads for July 4th holiday travel, AAA says

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Drivers are hitting the road for July 4th holiday travel, and AAA says Wednesday will be the busiest getaway day.

"I'm traveling to Chicago to meet my family," said Harsh Patel of Princeton, who made a quick stop at the rest area in King of Prussia on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Patel and his family embarked on their journey early in the morning, trying to avoid the worst of the traffic.

"I see a lot of people traveling to meet their families, so we tried to avoid that," said Patel.

As it gets later, many roads will be packed.

"I'm planning to go to Maryland - Frederick, Maryland," said Guru Rao of Warrington, PA.

Rao has a meeting in Maryland and knew he would have company on the roads.

"I plan to get there at 8:30 or so, so hopefully I'll make the time and not hit too much traffic," Rao explained.

AAA predicts close to one million Philadelphia-area residents will travel this holiday period, which AAA defines as last Saturday through Sunday, July 6. That's up 2.3% from last year.

More than 82% of them will travel by car.

Jana Tidwell from AAA says off-peak travel is the way to go.

"Starting at about 12 noon, we will start to see congestion on the roadways build throughout the rest of the day as most people, who are driving, will get away today," shared Tidwell.

Gas prices are about twenty cents lower than this time last year.

Even drivers who are staying local know to try to avoid the congestion.

"I'm sure it's going to be crazy this weekend. I've been seeing a lot of travel this year, especially down the shore, all the vacation spots, so yes, I do think it's going to be a little crazy," said Lisa Rademan of Bensalem.

According to AAA, the busiest times to drive will be Wednesday from noon to 9 p.m. and then Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., as people head home.