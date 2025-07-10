Weekend closure coming for part of Schuylkill Expressway in Grays Ferry

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A stretch of the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia is closing this weekend for bridge deck repairs.

PennDOT says the work will take place on I-76 westbound, from the 34th Street off-ramp to the University Avenue on-ramp, in Grays Ferry.

The closure begins at 9 p.m. Friday and ends at 5 a.m. Monday

Crews will repair deteriorated concrete and do resurfacing work.

Local traffic will be directed to exit I-76 West (Schuylkill Expressway) at 34th Street, turn right onto Grays Ferry Avenue, turn right onto Washington Avenue, turn left onto 22nd Street, turn left onto Walnut Street, and turn right onto Schuylkill Avenue to access the ramp to I-76 West (Schuylkill Expressway).

For the latest conditions on area highways, check 6abc.com/Traffic.

