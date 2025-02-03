'Rachel Harris: One Woman Over the Line' at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Feb. 7 & 9

WEST CHESTER, PA (WPVI) -- West Chester Dance Works is presenting 'Rachel Harris: One Woman Over the Line' for two shows.

"The Rachel Harris story is a true story of a Black woman who lived in West Chester," says Diane Matthews, Founder and Executive Director of West Chester Dance Works.

Harris escaped slavery in Maryland.

"She's free, she's thriving in a community. She actually has her own business," says Matthews.

However, crossing the line didn't protect her from the law.

"A slave owner could actually come to a free state, get that person, and take them back to slavery," says Matthews.

Candace Matthews-Bass serves as the Artistic Director for West Chester Dance Works and will also be dancing in this production.

She says in the story, Mort Cunningham, the slave owner, is hoping to get Harris "right back to work."

Mrs. Worthington, one of Harris' customers, intervenes.

"Also happened to be a Quaker, so believed in abolitionist work," says Matthews-Bass. "She actually helps to hide Rachel when she's escaping the second time."

West Chester Dance Works first performed the original work in 2008.

"Our dance tells that story of how Rachel escaped," says Matthews. "It's documented. I've done research at the History Center right here in West Chester."

It's a multi-media production, with narration to aid the storytelling. Historical images of West Chester from the 1800s will also be projected.

Eight dancers are featured. Matthews says they'll perform "different modern dance styles."

"The dancers who are performing in 'Rachael Harris' are part of the Signature Training Company," says Matthews-Bass. "Where we have dancers that are maybe at a stronger level, and then dancers who are still growing."

It's in line with the dance company's mission of inclusion.

Matthews says that no matter someone's age, size or color, they can "come learn dance in a positive, enriching environment."

"If you think that there's a box for which you have to fit into, that's not true," says Matthews-Bass.

Harris' story is about the power of freedom and so much more. Matthews-Bass says it's also about "the importance of community and what bringing people together can accomplish."

"It's time for us to tell stories. Stories are ways for people to connect and to know that we're kind of more similar than we are different," she says.

West Chester Dance Works presents 'Rachel Harris: One Woman Over the Line' February 7 and 9 at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center.

West Chester Dance Works - Rachel Harris: One Woman Over the Line

