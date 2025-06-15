24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Police arrest man with firearm during rally in West Chester, Pennsylvania

Sunday, June 15, 2025 7:31PM
WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a man was arrested during a rally in West Chester, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Police say they were alerted by members of the public that an individual was concealing a firearm and walking along the area of North High Street, where a large rally was also gathering.

Officers quickly identified the suspect and conducted a pedestrian stop.

The man was taken into custody after an unlicensed firearm was found during a search.

The suspect does not have a registered conceal to carry permit.

The West Chester Borough Police Department say they received assistance from the Chester County Sheriff's Office, as well as the FBI to ensure the safety of the community.

No one was injured.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700.

