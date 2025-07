West Nile virus detected near Pennypack Park in Northeast Philadelphia, health officials say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- West Nile virus has been detected near a park in Northeast Philadelphia, the Department of Health announced Friday.

It marks the first mosquito pool infected with the virus in Philadelphia for the 2025 season.

It was identified near Pennypack Park, officials said.

Health officials expect more positive mosquito pools to be identified across the city in the coming weeks.

No human cases have been reported in the city, officials added.