West Oak Lane triple shooting sends teens to the hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating after 3 teens were shot in broad daylight at Finley Playground in West Oak Lane Saturday.

A hail of gunfire rang out just after 5p near Lowber Avenue and Sharpnack Street.

"The crime scene consists of at least 17 spent shell casings," said Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace.

Police say the shooting was captured on the park's surveillance system and right now officers are going through every angle of the footage better understand what happened.

"What we see is a large group of young people, all dressed in black, start to walk toward another group when one of those people begins shooting toward the group. It looks like at some point then someone from the other group then begins shooting back," Pace said.

Kevin, who did not provide a last name, said he arrived at the park just after the shooting and witnessed chaos as people sought safety.

"You can't really take the time to pinpoint who's going where, what's going what, you're only thinking about your own safeguards at that moment," Kevin said.

Police say 15-year-old was shot in the chest. A 14-year-old was hit in the thigh and another 14-year-old was grazed in the face.

"It does appear the person that sustained a gunshot wound to the chest was being targeted and it looks like the return shooting connected with one of the shooters in the leg.

Police say right now they're unsure of the involvement of the teen who was shot in the face. All of the victims were taken by private car to the hospital. A motive is not known and no arrests have been made. Police said the victim shot in the chest is in critical condition, the other two shooting victims are stable.

Kevin called the shooting shocking and disappointing.

"This park is the only park that's really around that's safe, even though it didn't show to be safe today," he said.