Stranded After a Miracle: Philly man trying to return home from hospital in Colombia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A West Philadelphia man is desperately trying to get home from South America after he fell seriously ill more than a month ago.

He's been receiving life-saving medical care in Colombia, but it may not be enough.

Eric Speach, 50, of West Philadelphia, was ecstatic when he landed in Santa Marta, Colombia, for a vacation on April 4. But two days later, Speach was rushed to the hospital.

His former wife, Caneshia Bailey, said he had COVID-19 and pneumonia, which caused his lungs to collapse.

"In order to save his life, they had to put him in a medically induced coma," said Bailey, who lives in Northeast Philadelphia.

Bailey said, on Good Friday, Speach was still unconscious, and doctors stopped sedation.

"The next 48 hours would be crucial," said Bailey. "Crucial meant he was going to survive, or he wasn't. He woke up on Easter Sunday, so that was a true miracle. We were so excited."

Speach spoke to Action News from his hospital bed and praised the doctors and nurses in Colombia.

"I have much love for them. I thank God for them. I thank God for them saving my life. It's a blessing I'm alive today," said Speach.

Speach said he improves every day, but needs specialized care in the U.S. to help him walk and fully recover.

But Bailey said they need to pay the $45,000 hospital bill first.

"His hospital bills are adding up every day because he didn't have traveler's insurance or because his regular health care insurance doesn't pay for international travel. So they have to reimburse him, if they reimburse him," said Bailey.

Bailey said Speach is known for having a huge heart and helping hand, so she's grateful to see the community return the favor during this critical time.

"We want to get him home. We have the best hospitals here in Philadelphia," said Bailey. "We want to get him back home so he can be with his family and closer to his loved ones."

Bailey and their daughter arrived back in Philadelphia on Thursday after visiting Speach. Bailey's brother remains with him in Colombia.

Speach's family is collecting donations to help pay the medical bills.

They also want to educate other travelers - urging them to know their resources, what their health insurance covers, and have access to their loved ones documents in case something like this happens them.