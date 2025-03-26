Westmont Diner damaged after fire in Haddon Township, NJ

The Westmont Diner posted on social media that it must pause operations to assess and make repairs.

HADDON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A fire broke out at a diner in Haddon Township, New Jersey, leaving it closed until further notice.

Crews rushed to the Westmont Diner along the 500 block of West Cuthbert Boulevard at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Flames damaged the equipment on the roof of the building, but authorities did not report any injuries.

The owners confirmed the staff is safe and appreciate everyone's support and patience.

