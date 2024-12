Whale washes up along beach at the Jersey shore

LOWER TWP, N.J. (WPVI) -- A whale washed up along the Delaware Bay in Lower Township, New Jersey, on Tuesday afternoon.

It was first reported around 3 p.m. on Sunset Beach along the 500 block of Sunset Boulevard.

There was no immediate word on the size of the whale or if it was still alive.

Crews with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center are headed to the scene.

