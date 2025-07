What the pause of a humanitarian programs means for immigrants and employers

A humanitarian program - newly paused - is hitting families and some local businesses hard.

It once allowed immigrants from Cuba to Haiti to work here legally. Now there are fears of deportation.

In Lawndale, a Haitian business is doing twice the work, with fewer employees.

Christie Ileto has the story.