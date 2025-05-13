Whitemarsh Township cancels longstanding 4th of July parade over cost to cover safety

WHITEMARSH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- The Whitemarsh Township Fourth of July parade will not continue in 2025 following a vote by the township's Board of Supervisors.

Chair Jacy Toll read a statement that said in part, "Holding the event presented an unnecessary risk to the community."

The township foots the bill for the 70-year tradition, but officials say in order to implement safety measures, the cost is too high.

Police Chief Christopher Ward is one of several township safety officials who weighed in, citing deadly attacks by vehicles at events in New Orleans and Vancouver, Canada, and a shooter at a 4th of July parade in Illinois.

"This not an easy decision for me or any of us. A lot of it comes down to making sure the parade would be safe and the cost to do that," said Ward. "We have no credible threat that we knew something was going to happen here, but neither did any of those cities I mentioned."

During the township meeting, officials specifically discussed barriers to prevent vehicles from the parade, saying road closures alone were not enough.

Ward and officials did not release the total amount of estimated costs.

"We're working on that the actual cost, but it can be quite significant compared to what we've been doing at this point," said Ward.

Parade goers we spoke to felt blindsided, many had no idea the cancellation was on the agenda.

"It was upsetting because there wasn't a lot of transparency, it seemed," said Mara Cook, whose family attends annually.

Tinaudra Foster, who was relaxing in the park where the parade route ends, said, "It's understandable, but you still got to live and enjoy life at the same time."