Former Penn State gymnast goes viral as 'Pommel Horse Guy,' for helping Team USA win bronze medal

PARIS (WPVI) -- The U.S. men's gymnastics team ended an Olympic medal drought.

One team member in particular is getting a lot of attention.

Stephen Nedoroscik spent three hours, sometimes seen with his eyes closed, focusing on the last event for Team USA on Monday.

The former Penn State gymnast then delivered on the pommel horse, sealing Team USA's bronze medal.

People online started talking about the 25-year-old, with one user on X writing: "Obsessed with this guy on the US men's gymnastics team whose only job is pommel horse, so he just sits there until he's activated like a sleeper agent, whips off his glasses like Clark Kent and does a pommel horse routine that helps deliver the team its first medal in 16 years."

Some are even referring to him online as "Pommel Horse Guy."

Nedoroscik, a self-professed "nerd," has said the glasses are for show and that he is cross-eyed.

The Olympian is likely to gather more of a following now on social media.

He already displays a range of talents on the web, posting things like his personal record for solving a Rubik's Cube - which he did in just under nine seconds.

