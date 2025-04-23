'Danny's Wildfire' in Cumberland County, NJ, now 80% contained after burning 1,327 acres

Officials said the blaze was 75% contained as of Sunday.

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) -- Crews are still working to contain a wildfire in Vineland, New Jersey.

The video featured is from a previous report.

It's being called "Danny's Wildfire".

According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, the more than 1,300-acre fire is burning in a remote area of the Peaslee Wildlife Management Area in Cumberland County.

The flames were first detected by the Belleplain Fire Tower at 12:24 p.m. Friday.

Officials said the blaze is now 80% contained as of Wednesday.

No structures are threatened, and no evacuations have been ordered.

All roads have reopened in the area.

This, as another wildfire burns in Ocean County.

The cause of both fires remain under investigation.

This year, New Jersey has recorded 662 wildfires, with 16,572 acres burned.