Wildwood makes a big splash this Memorial Day Weekend with a Craft Show and Annual Kite Festival

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This Memorial Day Weekend, artists were on display in Wildwood.

The Boardwalk Craft Show highlighted vendors and local businesses.

This is part of eight other shows that will be taking place until Labor Day weekend, which can be found on their website.

Furthermore, guests who took steps toward the sand were greeted with dozens of awe-inspiring kites in the air.

It's part of the "International Kite Festival," which invites kite flyers from the United States and other countries globally.

Their pieces of work fill the Wildwood sky above the beach.

