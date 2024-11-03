Man arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend with hammer in Montgomery County apartment

PERKIOMEN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was arrested in Montgomery County for allegedly killing his girlfriend with a hammer on Saturday.

William Carey, 46, has since been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and possession of an instrument of crime.

The incident happened at an apartment on Gravel Pike in Perkiomen Township just before 1:30 a.m.

State police say they were called to the scene after a 911 caller reportedly told a dispatcher that a woman was dead inside the home.

When troopers got to the apartment, 34-year-old Jessica Zipkin was found dead. Authorities say she suffered a fatal wound to the back of the head.

Police also said a hammer was found near her body at the scene.

Carey was arrested a short time later.

Officials said Carey and Zipkin were in a relationship but did not say what may have led to Zipkin's death.

Police did not release any further details. Carey is set to have a preliminary hearing on November 13.