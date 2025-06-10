William Way LGBT Community Center partners with Philly Queer Life Drawing

GAYBORHOOD (WPVI) -- Walk into the William Way LGBT Community Center and you're surrounded by a celebration of diverse bodies. It's more than 50 drawings from 22 artists from Philly Queer Life Drawing, a group created in 2023 to highlight "trans, disabled, black, POC, fat bodies."

The group meets monthly, providing a safe space for community and a chance to draw a live model.

In May, Philly Queer Life Drawing offered its first workshop with an instructor giving tips. The group has also expanded to Camden. The works in the exhibition are all for sale. When people browse the art, the 3 co-curators hope they will see themselves on the wall.

William Way LGBT Community Center |Facebook | Instagram

1315 Spruce St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

(215) 732-2220

Philly Queer Life Drawing

Upcoming classes:

June 8th, 1-4pm, William Way LGBT Center

June 22nd, 1-4pm, Tattooed Moms.