Wind turbine blade slips off semi, blocks highway in Maryland

A wind turbine blade impacts traffic on I-70 after it separated from a tractor trailer in Washington County, Maryland.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. -- A wind turbine blade became loose on a highway in Maryland, video shows.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 70, ABC affiliate WJLA reported.

The blade became loose and crossed over the center median and into the eastbound lanes, Maryland State Police said.

Nearly three hours after the incident, crews removed the blade from the road.

Officials said one person was taken by ambulance to Meritus Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident.