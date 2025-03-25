Wolf Performing Arts Center in Bryn Mawr celebrates 20 years

A youth performing arts space in Bryn Mawr is celebrating 20 years of shining a spotlight on children of all ages, and all abilities.

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (WPVI) --

Ahead of Wolf Performing Arts Center's big anniversary gala, Action News' Alicia Vitarelli sat down with the founder, who said she saw a need and dreamed up a non-profit where kids are cultivated and supported on stage and in life.

"We give them the chance to be creative," said Wolf PAC founder Bobbi Wolf. "We give them the chance to develop character, not just the character on stage, but their own personal character."

Wolf knows firsthand how theater helps children grow and blossom.

Twenty years ago, she was a public school teacher in the Lower Merion School District and ran the after-school theater program at Bala Cynwyd Middle School.

"I kept watching what it did for the children," she says. "I kept watching the confidence. I kept watching the way they learned to work together and speak for themselves and for each other, and I just knew there was more value. I knew the value of educational theater, and I said, 'Well, if I can't do it in public school, maybe I can open my own nonprofit.'"

And that's exactly what she did.

Wolf Performing Arts Center is now celebrating two decades of giving kids, pre-school through high school, access to the arts.

"I love the stage," says 8-year-old Sloane Willner. "I just love acting."

"It's fun," added Mollie Mizrachi, who is also 8 years old. "We get to use our imagination."

From classes and camps, to private lessons to musicals, the stage is theirs.

"These children do not judge each other, they applaud each other," Wolf says. "They support each other. I'm very, very proud of that."

Right now, Wolf PAC is staging four productions for different age groups, from Disney's "Finding Nemo" to "High School Musical."

"When I'm here, I'm in my happy place," says 10-year-old Georgia Walls. " All of my friends are so nice, and the directors just make like the show so magical."

"It's just one of my favorite activities," added 10-year-old Melanie Horowitz.

Wolf says her mission is to make the arts accessible to all children.

"At Wolf PAC, we have a huge scholarship program," Wolf says. "We do not say 'no' because of financial needs, and we are open and accepting. We accept children of all abilities."

Wolf PAC is a nonprofit and relies on support for its programs.

They are hosting a 20th Anniversary Gala on March 29.

Vitarelli will be serving as the emcee.

Click here for information on the events or programs.