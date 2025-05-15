Woman accused of leaving severely malnourished and injured dog in trash bag inside Jersey dumpster

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police are asking for help identifying a woman accused of leaving a small dog for dead in a dumpster in South Jersey.

Lindenwold police released pictures of a woman who they say dumped the dog in a trash bag in a dumpster at the Belmont Apartments on the White Horse Pike in March.

When officers arrived, the dog was alive but severely malnourished and was suffering from multiple severe injuries.

The Bichon-Poodle mix was recently adopted on May 5 after undergoing several surgeries.

The dog is now recovering.

Anyone with information on this woman is asked to contact Officer Devon Augello at dmaugello@lindenwoldpd.com or Detective Tomasetti at 856-784-7566, Ex.421, jtomasetti@lindenwoldpd.com.

