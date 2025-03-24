Woman charged with murdering husband after body found on plastic sheet in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said Monday they have arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her husband.
Danielle Baxter, 39, is accused of killing of 38-year-old Jordan Baxter in the 800 block of Bells Mill Road.
That's where police were called shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a person screaming.
Once police arrived they discovered Jordan Baxter's body on a plastic sheet between two parked cars.
He was found with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, Action News has learned, and blood was found on a mattress inside the house.
A gun was found resting on his chest, police say.
Jordan Baxter was pronounced dead at the scene.
Danielle Baxter was arrested on Thursday.
There was no immediate word on a motive for the murder.