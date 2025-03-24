24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Woman charged with murdering husband after body found on plastic sheet in Philadelphia

Monday, March 24, 2025 11:53PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said Monday they have arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her husband.

Danielle Baxter, 39, is accused of killing of 38-year-old Jordan Baxter in the 800 block of Bells Mill Road.

Danielle Baxter
That's where police were called shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a person screaming.

Once police arrived they discovered Jordan Baxter's body on a plastic sheet between two parked cars.

He was found with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, Action News has learned, and blood was found on a mattress inside the house.

A gun was found resting on his chest, police say.

Jordan Baxter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Danielle Baxter was arrested on Thursday.

There was no immediate word on a motive for the murder.

