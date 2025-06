Woman critical after being struck by vehicle in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in the Lehigh Valley.

Police say the driver of a Silver Chevy Impala hit the woman as she was walking on the highway near 4th and Emery streets in Bethlehem.

She was taken to St. Luke's University Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Chevy remained on the scene.

The incident is under investigation.