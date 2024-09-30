Police say the victim was discovered partially dressed. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Woman dies after being found unresponsive on Point Breeze patio: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on a patio in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood.

The discovery was made by a homeowner around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a residence on the 1800 block of South 22nd Street.

Police say the victim was discovered unresponsive and partially dressed. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to investigators, there appears to be no visible trauma to the woman's body and no drug paraphernalia was found on the scene.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.