WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman dies after being found unresponsive on Point Breeze patio: Police

Police say the victim was discovered partially dressed. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, September 30, 2024 1:31AM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on a patio in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood.

The discovery was made by a homeowner around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a residence on the 1800 block of South 22nd Street.

Police say the victim was discovered unresponsive and partially dressed. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to investigators, there appears to be no visible trauma to the woman's body and no drug paraphernalia was found on the scene.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW