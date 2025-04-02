Woman dies after being run over following argument in Trenton, prosecutor says

A Trenton, New Jersey woman is dead after authorities say another woman struck her with a vehicle and left the scene.

A Trenton, New Jersey woman is dead after authorities say another woman struck her with a vehicle and left the scene.

A Trenton, New Jersey woman is dead after authorities say another woman struck her with a vehicle and left the scene.

A Trenton, New Jersey woman is dead after authorities say another woman struck her with a vehicle and left the scene.

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Trenton, New Jersey woman is dead after authorities say another woman struck her with a vehicle and left the scene.

The victim was known for her personality and was described by one neighbor as "everybody's grandmother."

Folks were mourning the loss of 67-year-old Caldner Bell, who went by Carolyn.

Carolyn Bell

"She's loud but she's lovable," said neighbor Bishon Teel. "She's loud but you can't miss her because she's always trying to do something to help somebody."

It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday near Bell's home in the 1400 block of W. State Street.

The Mercer County prosecutor said Bell and the suspect, 47-year-old Asia Brown, had gotten into an argument.

Brown allegedly got into a Lexus SUV and drove onto the sidewalk, hitting Bell.

"I ran out to see what was going on just to make sure nobody was hurt, and I saw Ms. Bell under the vehicle," said Teel.

Police say the SUV continued up onto the lawn, hitting the home of Gwen Greenfield.

She now has a large hole in the front of her house, which crews were fixing on Wednesday.

"I ran in the house, I got the phone, there were people all over the lawn screaming and they were like, 'Call 911' which I already did," said Greenfield. "I was really upset because I've just never experienced anything like that."

Bell was taken to Capital Health where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say Brown left the scene and continued driving through a closed construction zone nearby where police noticed the SUV had a missing bumper and a flat tire. Brown was stopped and taken into custody.

"My aunt was Trenton, New Jersey, man," said Bell's great-nephew Darryl.

Family and neighbors of Bell - also known as "Alley Cat" - say she had a larger-than-life personality and was well known in the area.

"She looked at everybody as her grandbabies or nephew or niece, little brother. She always looked at people as what they were - people," said Teel.

Brown is now charged with first-degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident.

She's being held in jail pending a detention hearing next week.