Woman dies after being struck by U-Haul in Kensington: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A crash involving a U-Haul in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood left a woman dead on Tuesday, according to police.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Cambria Street.

The view from Chopper 6 shows the U-Haul resting up against a residence following the crash.

Further details on the crash or the woman's identity have not been released.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.