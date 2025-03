Woman dies after house fire in Chester, Delaware County

A woman is dead after a house fire in Chester, Delaware County.

A woman is dead after a house fire in Chester, Delaware County.

A woman is dead after a house fire in Chester, Delaware County.

A woman is dead after a house fire in Chester, Delaware County.

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman is dead after a house fire in Chester, Delaware County.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. on Thursday in the 1400 block of West Chester Street.

When fire crews arrived, there were reports of people trapped inside the home.

The blaze went to a second alarm before being placed under control, officials said.

A woman in her 30s was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.