Woman found dead after house fire erupts in New Castle County; state police investigating

Woman found dead after house fire erupts in New Castle County; state police investigating

Woman found dead after house fire erupts in New Castle County; state police investigating

Woman found dead after house fire erupts in New Castle County; state police investigating

Woman found dead after house fire erupts in New Castle County; state police investigating

STANTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A woman was found dead after a fire broke out inside a home in New Castle County on Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the scene on the 1700 block of Limestone Road in Stanton, Delaware before 10 a.m. for reports of a house fire with someone trapped inside.

At the scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the building.

Authorities later confirmed a woman was inside at the time. Her identity and cause of death have not been released.

No other injuries have been reported.

Delaware State Police are now conducting a death investigation in connection with this incident.

The Action Cam at the scene captured law enforcement investigating the area several hours after the fire was placed under control.

Officers were seen searching the downstairs with flashlights and searching the garage. At one point, police were seen entering with stacks of evidence markers.

Fire officials have not yet stated what caused the fire. No further information has been released.