Woman killed in double shooting after gunfire erupts in Tacony

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting on Friday morning in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 6700 block of Marsden Street.

Police say the woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her right arm and back. She was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries a short time later.

Investigators do not yet know the woman's age.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the right side of his body and right arm. He is hospitalized in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.