Woman killed in fast-moving house fire in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- A woman is dead after a fast-moving house fire in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Crews responded around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday to a house fire in the 1200 block of Severn Avenue. They arrived within four minutes, only to find one person did not make it out alive.

Officials say the fire was in a second-floor bedroom.

Three houses were damaged in the blaze. The residents in two of the homes were able to evacuate after they noticed smoke alarms going off.

The fire was placed under control within 24 minutes.

The fire marshal and police department are investigating the cause of the fire.

