Woman killed after SUV hits fallen tree during severe storms in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A woman was killed after an SUV hit a fallen tree during severe storms in Wilmington, Delaware late Monday night.

The crash happened around 10:08 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Lancaster Pike approaching Hedgerow Place.

State police say the tree fell directly in front of the Lexus RX SUV.

The driver swerved but couldn't avoid hitting the tree.

The SUV's passenger, a 79-year-old woman from Newark, Delaware, was killed. Her name has not been released pending family notification.

The driver, a 79-year-old man from Newark, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

