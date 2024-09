Woman recovering after being shot in the Tacony section of Philadelphia

A woman is recovering from being shot in Philadelphia's Tacony section.

A woman is recovering from being shot in Philadelphia's Tacony section.

A woman is recovering from being shot in Philadelphia's Tacony section.

A woman is recovering from being shot in Philadelphia's Tacony section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is recovering after she was shot in Philadelphia's Tacony section.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday on Torresdale Avenue near Benner Street.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to an arm and her legs.

She was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene.

There was no immediate word on a motive for the shooting.