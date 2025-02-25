Woman robbed during Facebook Marketplace transaction in Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Delaware County say a would-be car buyer was the victim of armed thieves.

It happened along West 5th Street in Chester, Pa. where a woman met with three men who were supposedly selling a car that car through Facebook Marketplace.

The woman then asked to take the vehicle for a test drive, and all three of the men got into the vehicle with her.

Delaware County DA Jack Stollsteimer says it didn't take long before the woman realized she was in trouble.

"One of the three defendants put a gun to the back of the victim's head and said 'I'm going to shoot you unless you give me all your money," Stollsteimer said.

The three suspects, identified as 26-year-old Anthony Barnes, 18-year-old Darrell Alexander, and 17-year-old Giovanni Serratore, made away with the victim's wallet, credit card, iPhone, and more than $5,000 in cash which she brought to but the vehicle.

That's when the suspects left her by the side of the road and drove away.

Fortunately, just a few hours later, that vehicle was located by Darby Township Police with two of the suspect still inside.

"Darrell Alexander, who's now a defendant, had $3,000 and the victim's wallet in his possession. The other individual, Barnes, was in the car with some cash as well, and eventually we found the last individual, Serratore, who is also now charged (as an adult)," Stollsteimer said.

Stollsteimer says this case should serve as an example of the importance of taking precautions when making a purchase on Facebook Marketplace or a similar platform.

Most importantly, try to avoid making the transaction at your home or in an isolated location.

"I think going to a local police station, going to a parking lot, going to a shopping mall, bringing an individual with you. All of these things, I think, would give the person more of a sense of confidence that they are not going to be victimized," Stollsteimer said.

Fortunately, the victim was not injured.

The three suspects face of string of charges including robbery, unlawful possession of a handgun, and kidnapping.